Girls Just Dance

It's 'Footloose' meets 'Mean Girls' as high school freshman Bloom moves to a town where there's no place to dance - except the school dance team! But when the boyfriend of the team's lead girl falls for her, she'll have to fight to win her place amongst these venomous girls. Breaking Legs is sure one to kick your boots off and pull up your heels, as these kids dance the field away to compete for the homecoming crown at R. Murray High School. Will it be newbie Bloom, or her arch nemesis and Dance Team leader, Harmony? Watch as the two square off in this fun but odd match to the finish. Someone is doomed to 'Break a Leg' on the dance floor, or rather, the football field!