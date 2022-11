Not Available

Boxer Honey Gold is pressured by cheerleader girlfriend Chloe Cherry to come out to friends and family. Interior designer Brandi Love must contend with infatuated Elsa Jean, who is determined to make Brandi fall in love with her. Best friends Gia Paige and Stella Cox have a falling out of epic proportions, and nurses Dana Vespoli and Keisha Grey make good use of their downtime.