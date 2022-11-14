Girls Kissing Girls 24

Not Available

Sweetheart Video returns with a fresh installment of the award-winning lesbian series, Girls Kissing Girls. Stunning Karla Kush just got dumped by her boyfriend because she doesnt know how to kiss, so she decides to ask her best friend Alexis Fawx to evaluate her kissing technique. Elexis Monroe and Gianna Dior cant stop kissing each other at the office party, and when they move to a private room things really heat up. When Adria Rae comes home from work her gorgeous wife Valentina Nappi cooks a nice dinner for her, but that's not the only surprise she has in store. Finally, Lacey Lennon visits her friend Keira Croft, but she has some shocking news for her that will unlock their secret lust for each other!