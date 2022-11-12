Not Available

Charlotte lies...Dana lies...Pixie lies...And Riley lies too. The fact is, Girls Lie! They've got their reasons, of course: Charlotte to get the money she and her druggy BF need to get high; Dana, because she wants more than one boy can give, so she plays them all; Pixie, because she played too much and now new baby needs a daddy, even if he's wrong daddy; And Riley, she lies to her BF in North Carolina about her "modeling" career. Truth is, she's fucking on camera for Eon McKai. Adult screen legend Tom Byron guests in Eon's latest bout of neo-realistic-smut, which sneaks you to and from authentic locations like L.A.X., the subways, a downtown underground hardcore show, up in those Hollywood hills, new housing skeletons over Mt. Washington, and way out in the oppressive heat of a Lancaster drug-den. Inspired by the beauty of reality, chipped nail polish, and stories of deceit from the performers, Eon McKai realized he could no longer ignore the truth.