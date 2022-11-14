Girl\'s Love

Not Available

The story of three half sisters who share a dad and have three different mothers: they meet each other for the very first time after the death of their father to discover they all have emotional problems. The eldest sister Nada is a very touchy and passionate girl who is almost an introvert. She always feels longing for the right man who would maker her life happy and sound. As for the second sister, Ghada, she has had a very tough life as child. Living with her mom alone in Alexandria, she was raised to hate all male sex because of her father's bad habits. The baby-sister Ro'aya, on the other hand, is brought up in England in a very practical way. She works as university professor. When the three of them unite, they face various kinds of problems.