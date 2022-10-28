Girls never Call

Not Available

EVIN has a formula: he earns $300 a month working as a gardener, and even manages to save some. LORENA has her own formula: she's a secretary and manages to spend twice as much as she earns. She likes to go to expensive clubs and loves to shop on Rodeo Drive. He only listens to music he downloads for free and buys his clothes at thrift stores. For Kevin, a sentimental relationship is not affordable. On the other hand, Lorena always manages to end up dating her boss, she has a gift for finding men that will offer her financial stability along with emotional instability. The cute meet. It takes place at a cool party in L.A., where the most glamorous people in town show up. Kevin is there because of the free drink. Lorena spends the night with Kevin.