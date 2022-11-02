Not Available

"Girls' Night Out" is the rather unfortunate translation of a title which couples the phonologically-similar terms for "Ladies'" and "Dinner Party". It was written and directed by first-time director Lim Sang-Soo (not to be confused with Hong Sang-Soo, who directed The Power of Kangwon Province). The film, together with An Affair, opened at the Pusan Film Festival and had its general release during Chusok weekend in September (a major weekend for film releases).