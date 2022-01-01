Not Available

Yuki Yamato's new film "Girls of Cinema" was released on December 29, 2017 on Vimeo. Shot a year ago on December 29, 2016 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, the film is an 8-minute, 42-second all-English piece about three girls running around the streets of Shinjuku. Moka Yasushi, winner of the Miss iD 2016 Grand Prix, has been cast in the lead role. Her co-stars are Hiraku and Sumire Ueno. The music used in the film is "Strawberry Field de Tsukumete" and "Punch Drunk Love Song" by Sunny Day Service. Director Yuki Yamato said, "I'm thinking of shooting this version as ep.0, as a feature film. We will continue to contact girls who are willing to fight with us and start up the project, so please look forward to seeing what happens next.