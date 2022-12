Not Available

Azusa (Anna Ishii) and Narumi (Fuka Koshiba) are 2nd grade high school students. They lack confidence and also any kind of ambitions. Hazuki (Karin Ono), Tamaki (Mika Akizuki) and Mika (Miku Uehara) are also unnoticed students at the same high school. These five girls form a dance club and begin to dance to get credits. They soon learn the joys of dancing and also learn to express themselves.