Girls Under 21

Francis Ryan, living high-and-free-wheeling life as the wife of gangster "Smiley" Ryan, spends some time behind bars as a result of her husband's activities, and, when she gets out, realizes she has been a bad example for her kid-sister, Jennie White, and five of her friends. With the aid of her old boyfriend, she manages to divert them from their juvenile-delinquent path leading to disaster for each.
|Rochelle Hudson
|Frances White Ryan
|Paul Kelly
|Johnny Cane
|Tina Thayer
|Jennie White
|Lois Verner
|Fatso Cheruzzi
|William Edmunds
|Tony Mangione
|John Dilson
|Albert Carter, School Principal
View Full Cast >