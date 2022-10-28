1940

Girls Under 21

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 14th, 1940

Studio

Not Available

Francis Ryan, living high-and-free-wheeling life as the wife of gangster "Smiley" Ryan, spends some time behind bars as a result of her husband's activities, and, when she gets out, realizes she has been a bad example for her kid-sister, Jennie White, and five of her friends. With the aid of her old boyfriend, she manages to divert them from their juvenile-delinquent path leading to disaster for each.

Cast

Rochelle HudsonFrances White Ryan
Paul KellyJohnny Cane
Tina ThayerJennie White
Lois VernerFatso Cheruzzi
William EdmundsTony Mangione
John DilsonAlbert Carter, School Principal

View Full Cast >

Images