Girls Under Glass - Focus

At this year's M'era Luna Festival, Girls Under Glass will celebrate their 20th anniversary on the main stage with a number of 'special guests' and other surprises. This festival appearance will be followed with the release of the DVD retrospective 'Focus - 20 Years Of Girls Under Glass'. To prepare this video project the band sifted through over 100 hours of footage, portions of which appear in a documentary feature which includes concert clips, band interviews, and behind-the-scenes clips. In addition, the DVD includes the complete concert at last year's Wave Gothik Treffen in Leipzig plus additional promo clips.