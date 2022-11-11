Not Available

What we present to the world is a carefully curated version of reality. Girls Will Be is a powerful visual meditation on this topic, exploring the all too au courant themes of image obsession, social pressure, and shame. This "anti-fashion" fashion film eschews traditional narrative structure, instead presenting viewers with a dreamy tableau that viscerally juxtaposes the "perfect" images rampant on social media with the grotesque reality that often lurks beneath these lovely facades. In Girls Will Be, viewers get an uncomfortably firsthand close-up of the loss of innocence of a teen girl as her desire to be accepted by peers—and by extension society— makes her vulnerable to their perversely warped value system.