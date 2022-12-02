Girlsboysmix

Not Available

The first documentary ever, made from the perspective of an intersex child. It relates the story of Wen Long (9). At birth it was not clear whether she was a girl or a boy. Many such children are operated on at a very young age, in order to 'make' them a boy or a girl. Wen Long did not undergo such surgery. Her parents felt their child had to decide herself what sex she wants to be. Wen Long is very happy that that she can choose. But nevertheless, it is not easy. Being intersex in a binary world, Wen Long wonders: where do I belong?