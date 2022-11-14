Not Available

The quintessential Romantic ballet, Giselle has remained a cornerstone of the classical repertory and captivated audiences all over the world since its premiere in 1841. Peter Wright's landmark production does full justice to this work's great emotional power: making the characters psychologically convincing and emphasizing the contrast between the realism of Act I and the other-worldly in Act II. Making her debut as a member of The Royal Ballet in the title role, Natalia Osipova was hailed as ‘technically and artistically supreme … ethereal and desperately moving’ (Daily Telegraph). As Albrecht, Carlos Acosta ‘partners her with devoted care, and responds to her dazzling dancing with renewed sharpness and attack of his own’