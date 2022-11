Not Available

Notable as the world's oldest repertoire ballet, "Giselle" still enraptures audiences with its tragic tale of betrayal and unrequited love. Choreographed by David Blair for the American Ballet Theatre, this 1968 performance stars Italian ballerina Carla Fracci in the title role, with Erik Bruhn as Count Albrecht. Hugo Niebeling and David Blair produced the performance, and conductor John Lanchberry leads the Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin.