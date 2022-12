Not Available

Giselle, the Romantic ballet par excellence! Relive the story of a young country girl's innocent love for the Duke Albrecht. When she learns that he is already engaged to marry a princess, Giselle suffers violent hallucinations and then dies. In vengeance, the Queen of the Wilis—the ghosts of young girls who die before their time—condemns Albrecht to dance until he dies of exhaustion...