Giselle - Royal Danish Ballet

Not Available

Beautiful Giselle has two men in her life. One wants her, but she wants the other. She is deeply in love with young Duke Albrecht, but Forester Hilarion is her sole admirer. Unfortunately, it has slipped Albrecht’s mind to disclose that he is engaged to the prince’s stepdaughter, Bathilde. When Giselle finds out, she loses her mind and dies in Albrecht’s arms. The drama has only just begun, however. Giselle returns as a treacherous nymph, and when the two men meet her in the afterlife, trouble ensues.