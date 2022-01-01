Giselle SPBT

Not Available

No ballet better epitomizes romance than Giselle, also known for its rich melody. This ballet explores the traditional theme of love triumphing over death. Bursting with freshness, spontaneity and emotion, the musical core for Giselle remains one of ballet music’s greatest successes. The Saint Petersburg Ballet Theatre remains faithful to the version of this ballet that is at once the closest to the original and the most romantic. Live SPBT`s performance 'Giselle' was filmed on 16th March 2007 on the spacious stage of the State Theatre in Pretoria during the second SPBT`s tour of South Africa. Giselle was created in 1841 at the Royal Academy of Music, now the Opéra National de Paris.