Gitar Tua Oma Irama

The wedding plans of Oma and Ani are shattered due to the presence of Ir. Dana in the plantation where Ani’s father works. As her father is ambitious and wants a higher position, he wants Dana to become Ani’s husband. Ani works in the plantation as a secretary and Dana is interested in her but she does not reciprocate. Ami and Oma are having a long-distance relationship and things start to change when Oma does not come on her birthday. So she goes to Jakarta and finds Oma in the middle of persuading his singing partner, Shanty, who is sulking, to finish a recording. Suspicious and jealous, Ani goes straight home and decides to marry Dana. Oma is shocked to receive the invitation. He goes home and the root of the problem is uncovered.