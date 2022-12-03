Not Available

People around Mia and NJ always thought they were perfect for each other when their love story began in college. The two experienced a fantastic first year together, until Mia's father died and NJ had to undergo a serious back operation. Although the two did not leave each other's side and remained strong through these challenges, they started to treat each other critically, and eventually started fighting constantly. Months after, their relationship came to a brutal end. Until one day, Mia and NJ decided to meet again after a long time. Will the two be willing to overcome the bitterness of their past to care for each other again?