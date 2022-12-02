Not Available

David and Kimberly haven't been the same since the death of their parents. David is constantly tormented by the horrifying image of a 6'5', 400-pound clown named Gitchy. David is convinced that Gitchy, the monster from his darkest dreams, is responsible for killing his parents. He believes that his mother and father both met their doom after being attacked and tickled to death by Gitchy the Clown! Kimberly does her best to care for her brother, but she has fallen into her own depression after watching his mental condition deteriorate. David's therapist has him on medication and visits him weekly, but nothing seems to block his images or silence the insane laughter of the demonic clown that torments him. Soon everyone connected to David will learn just how real Gitchy is...and the situation will be no laughing matter...or will it?