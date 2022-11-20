Giulio Cesare il conquistatore delle Gallie

Not Available

In 54 B.C. Julius Caesar seeks to solidify his position in Rome by putting down a rebellion in Gaul led by a tribal chieftain named Vercingetorix. Vercingetorix has rallied many tribes to his cause, including one led by the beautiful Queen Asterix and others who'd once pledged allegiance to Rome. At first things go badly for the Romans, complicated by the fact that Vercingetorix has captured and tortured a centurion named Claudius Valerius who's in love with Caesar's ward, Publia, who has also fallen into the hands of Vercingetorix. Eventually a great battle pitting Caesar against the rebellious Gaul decides the fate of all concerned.