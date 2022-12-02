Giuseppe Verdi - Aida (Opera Barcelona)

Not Available

A performance of the Verdi opera recorded in 2003 at the Gran Teatre Del Liceu. Leading Role Miguel Angel Gomez Martinez, Daniela Dessi, Roberto Scandiuzzi, Fabio Armiliato, Elisabetta Fiorillo, Stefano Palatchi This unique production of Giuseppi Verdi's opera AIDA was filmed at Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu in 2003. Miguel Angel Gomez Martinez conducts an all star cast (including Fabio Armilato, Juan Pons, Roberto Scandiuzzi, Elisabetta Fiorello, Sefano Palatchi and Daniela Dessi) against a backdrop of historic sets preserved from the Catalan school of scenography. The paper trompe-l'oeil sets were painted by Josep Mestres Cabanes in 1936-45. Aida (Italian [aˈiːda]) is an opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni. Set in the Old Kingdom of Egypt, it was commissioned by Cairo's Khedivial Opera House and had its première there on 24 December 1871, in a performance conducted by Giovanni Bottesini.