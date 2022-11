Not Available

Superb DVD. It is well-balanced between the artistic talents and the technical endeavour. Most opera DVDs are far too dark. This one is bright and colorful, especially for a 1986 recording. Artistically Von Karayan deserves the major credit. He probably picked the singers. I observed no weakness in the DVD. Baltsa: What a supreme performance! Her O Don Fatale is a show stopper, and the audience showed their appreciation.