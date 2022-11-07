Give me back

Not Available

In 2000, Hong Kong, the feminist movement surged upward unceasingly. In order suppress the power of woman, "Husband Association" are developed to protect the men. Kent always be persecuted by his wife, he even loses his personal freedom, then, he goes to "Husband Association" to seek help. However, Since his fear of his wife is so deep and finally considered humanity deconstruction voluntarily. Actually Kent has not died, he observes his wife in secret, he knows that his wife still loves him so much, therefore he accepts the suggestion of the chairman Lam of "Husband Association" to negotiate with his wife with grenade. When Kent is very happy to see his wife, Lam is accidentally be killed by explosion. Then, the struggling between men and women is over.