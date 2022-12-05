Give me back to the Propeller

Not Available

The film “Give me back the propeller” is an idiosyncratic personal reflection on a mythical image of masculinity in cinema and the clash between cinematic representation and real life. Endlessly repeated shots of airplanes and paratroopers taken from a film by Alexander Dovzhenko “Aerograd” (1935) accompanied by an absurd anthem to mythical masculine powers, these images and music had been hunting me for a long time until they found their counterpart – a documentary footage accidentally shot a few years ago. Combination of two different materials created a comment on time, space, cinema and reality.