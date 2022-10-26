Give Me Your Hand

Not Available

Quentin and Antoine are 18-year-old twins. Without their father knowing it, they set out on a voyage to Spain, where their mother's funeral is to ake place. The two brothers barely knew their mother. Their hitchhiking journey is full of encounters, arguments, reconciliations, and experiences. Their time on the road also reveals their differences, the splits in their attractions, and the confusion of their feelings. So many elements that make this luminous adventure a true journey of initiation that will transform them forever by altering their relationship and leading them to adulthood.