Give Piece of Ass a Chance is the third in a series of porn produced by The Scandelles starring their alter egos, The Partistes. It shows the inception of these characters as a group of anti-war sex terrorists who kidnap a munitions heiress and fuckwash her using her family’s deadly legacy. GPAC pokes loving fun at the misguided but consequential anti-war, anti-bourgeois and feminist groups of the early ’70s and ’90s and the media’s natural obsession with their innate sexiness. The Scandelles set out to make porn based on genre and this one pays tribute to the political stylings of Bruce LaBruce, directed by the man himself.