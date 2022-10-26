Not Available

A romance between the painters and writers: Dr. Atl and Nahui Olin arises in this era, the 20's, while Jose Vasconcelos founded the Ministry of Education and call all the intellectuals of the country for this project. Mr. President Alvaro Obregon, who feels devotion for the intellectuals allows one of the most important cultaral crusades of our history. In this liberal atmosphere where gays, the divorce, the vote for women, began to be accepted, several of our protagonists are given in love within a whirl of ideas, passions, political and ideological propositions.