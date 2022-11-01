Giving It Up

Not Available

Meet Ralph, charismatic New York adman about town. Encouraged by his sexist boss and unlucky-in-love buddy Peter, Ralph's life revolves around the pursuit of the opposite sex. Enter his match, smart and beautiful account executive Elizabeth, who is put off by his sex-obsessed ways, convincing Ralph to see a therapist. Just when a relationship between the two begins to flourish, Ralph gets thrown together with supermodel Amber. Now Ralph has to decide whether to change his player-like ways or risk losing the one woman he truly loves.