Shop owner Ali Kemal and his fiancée Berfin are living their ordinary, inconspicuous lives; both are very much looking forward to the day of their wedding. But then something unusual happens: A strange woman named Aram enters Kemal’s shop and tells him the baffling prophecy that he will turn into a woman on his 30th birthday. At first, Kemal doesn’t believe a word she says, but after witnessing someone else’s gender metamorphosis, he starts thinking that Aram is right. How will the upcoming change affect his relations with Berfin however? As a woman, Kemal will still want to marry her.