The largest pinball event in Europe ever takes place. The largest hall that Gladbeck has to offer is used for this. There are approx. 150 devices in it. The documentary accompanies Gladbeck's Kevin Abramcyk and his friends. For them, the event will make their dream come true. There they run into Ralf Richter - a Ruhrpot icon. It couldn't get any better for the friends. The world's best pinball players fight for the title here.