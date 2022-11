Not Available

The owner of the private detective agency Ilya Mirsky receives a tempting offer from the wife of media mogul Eva Lukachyova - he should not allow the leak of compromising information, which would deprive Eva of her multimillion-dollar inheritance. Deciding to take the case, Ilya could have hardly imagined that he would have to face a whole series of sophisticated murder, and that the result would be in the danger of his own life.