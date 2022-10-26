Gladiator Of Pompeii

Not Available

Epic drama of Pompeii at the city’s height of glory, up to the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79, this film is one of titanic proportions, recounting on the grandest scale, its untimely destruction which killed 20,000 people in a matter of hours.Pompeii was a world where men and women had slaves, where gladiators fought to the death to provide entertainment to the bloodthirsty crowds. Helpless against a succession of apocalyptic events (a great earthquake,tidal waves, thunder and lightning), the inferno continued for three days and then all was silent.