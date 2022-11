Not Available

In concert with guest Ray Charles, Gladys Knight & the Pips take a soulful ride through the music that made them legends, performing hits such as "I've Got to Use My Imagination," "Neither One of Us" and the classic "Midnight Train to Georgia." Charles sings "America the Beautiful" and "Georgia on My Mind" as only he can, and a duet of "Hit the Road Jack" proves that genius truly loves company. Backstage interviews take you behind the scenes.