(front DVD cover art designed by E. Pailer. Disk art by Asher White) Scott Shaw, (The Roller Blade Seven, Guns of El Chupacabra) produces the first feature film by Dylan Greenberg. Jacob Reynolds and Matthew Silver co-star alongside the next generation of Art Superstars: Briar Montana, Rose Cosenza, Mickala McFarlane, Abrina Krasnov, and Jude Thomas, with Dylan Greenberg as the dreaded speechless Eye Demon, coming down from another galaxy and toying with time itself. GLAMARUS is a series of surreal vignettes that revolve around a strange, pink doll. Some of the characters you will meet along the way include a lesbian Adam and Eve, (Eve and Eve,) a tall boy who lives all alone in a giant house and is obsessed with traffic cones, a man who has lived in the sea for over 15 years and believes he has a family in the water, and a wise bearded man who is trying to find his inner child.