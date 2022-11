Not Available

AVN Performer Of The Year 2009, Jenna Haze, stars in Glamour Girls, alongside Amy Ried, Jenaveve Jolie, Sarah Vandella, and Jenna Presley, directed by the award winning, William H. Featuring five intense and passionate hardcore sex scenes, the movie also includes extended tease sequences for each girl in an epic location, as well as interviews, and photo shoot footage.