Joan Pahisa is 27 years old and has a huge passion: basketball. It would be nothing extraordinary except for a detail: he's exactly one meter tall. Joan's life has not been easy, but sport has helped him go ahead. Last summer he took part in the World Dwarf Games in Michigan, USA, an Olympic-style competition that's held every four years exclusively for little people. Joan was the only representative from Spain because he couldn't find anyone else to go with him. That's why he specialized himself in table tennis, an individual sport. He traveled 7.000 km to feel like at home and also to fulfill his dreams: to be World Champion in table tennis and, above all, to play basketball one more time, most probably the last. His trip will show us how the world is seen from just one meter from the ground. It's not only about sport, it's about life itself.