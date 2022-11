Not Available

A significant footnote in rock 'n' roll's chequered history, 'Glange Fever' is the rockumentary to end all rockumentaries. A fascinating and faintly ridiculous film following the adventures the Diamond Hoo Ha Men (aka Gaz & Danny from Supergrass) on their UK live club tour throughout December 2007. An unsettling behind-the-scenes peek into life on the road with the world's finest sequin-suited glange rock duo.