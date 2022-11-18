Glasgow's Trams and Trolleybuses

Not Available

Glasgow had one of the largest tramway systems in Britain, part of which survived into the 1960s. For decades the sight of the city s colourful trams, stately as galleons, gently swaying through its streets, was as much a part of the heart and soul of Glasgow as was the forest of cranes alongside the Clyde. As motor traffic began to proliferate after the war, the trams were seen to be part of the reason for the growing congestion in the city. New electric trolleybuses were introduced to replace them on some routes before both they and the last of the trams were swept away in the 1960s with the final triumph of the motor car. These films, made mostly in the 1950s and 60s, are packed with memories of that era. They recall the fashions, the shop fronts, the cars, the street-scapes, the factories and the suburbs of a city which has changed radically in the years which have followed.