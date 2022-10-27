Not Available

Glass Chin

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ONEZERO Films

After going down in the fifth round, boxer Bud Gordon bowed out of the limelight. Now residing in a fixer-upper apartment in New Jersey with his girlfriend, Bud longs for his former Manhattan glory. In an effort to get back in the game, he makes a deal with a crooked restaurateur. But quick schemes rarely bring easy pay-offs and as the consequences of his business negotiations unfold, Bud has to make a choice between his integrity and his aspirations.

Cast

Corey StollBud Gordon
Billy CrudupJ.J. Cook
Marin IrelandEllen Doyle
Yul VazquezRoberto Flash
Kelly LynchMae Graham
John Douglas ThompsonLou Gibson

