Glass Chin

After going down in the fifth round, boxer Bud Gordon bowed out of the limelight. Now residing in a fixer-upper apartment in New Jersey with his girlfriend, Bud longs for his former Manhattan glory. In an effort to get back in the game, he makes a deal with a crooked restaurateur. But quick schemes rarely bring easy pay-offs and as the consequences of his business negotiations unfold, Bud has to make a choice between his integrity and his aspirations.
|Corey Stoll
|Bud Gordon
|Billy Crudup
|J.J. Cook
|Marin Ireland
|Ellen Doyle
|Yul Vazquez
|Roberto Flash
|Kelly Lynch
|Mae Graham
|John Douglas Thompson
|Lou Gibson
