Not Available

Glass Love is a beautiful surfing film which shows all those who see it why surfing is the greatest sport of them all. Featured are some of the most important surfers of the last 30 years including Tom and Pat Curren, Wayne Lynch, Michael Peterson (MP), Rabbit Bartholomew, Skip Frye, Oscar Wright and Derek Hynd. Surfing in itself is a beautiful form; taking place in diverse locations with complex characters; I had ideas I wanted to articulate through motion and sound incorporating this.