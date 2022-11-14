Not Available

"Glass Shadows is a sensual formalistic diary, filmed in the early morning light of my studio. The primary images are of my Bolex-filming nude reflection set within window frames, a pane of glass, and light projected by the rising sun. The film moves forward via on-going exploration of reflected and overlapping images––sustained by light, color, and the rhythmic pulse of a leaky kitchen faucet. A fusion of form and subject is inevitable within a work that is the story of its making." - Holly Fisher