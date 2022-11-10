Not Available

Glastonbury 2019 - Kylie Minogue

  • Music

The “legends” slot at Glastonbury is always a fount of audience goodwill. By mid-afternoon on Sunday, when morale is low, songs you know as intimately as your parents’ phone number, played by icons who are very often older than your parents, offer a particularly welcome kind of comfort. But with Kylie, it’s different. She was supposed to play Glastonbury in 2005, she reminds us, back when she was a regular icon, perhaps not yet a living legend. But then, she says, “circumstances” struck: she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to watch from her bed in Australia, moved by the sight of some bands covering her songs in tribute.

