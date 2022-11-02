Not Available

Experience the U.K.'s premier music festival in your living room! Capitol Records and the Glastonbury Festival are proud to announce the June 21 release of the first official Glastonbury Festival DVD compilation, Glastonbury Anthems: The Best Of 1994-2004. The 19-track DVD hosts over two hours of performances filmed during the past 10 years at the lauded UK festival, featuring a wide array of rock, electronica and alternative music greats that showcase the influential UK music fest's diversity and unfailingly stellar artist line-ups.