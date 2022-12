Not Available

Filmed across the Festival’s Worthy Farm site at landmarks including the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle, the event will see a range of artists giving their time to perform in support of the Festival, including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, plus DJ Honey Dijon, who will all perform as part of an uninterrupted film production. There will also be a number of unannounced surprise performances.