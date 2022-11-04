Glädjekällan

Not Available

This is story about an elderly man who's wife has just passed away. He is carrying her remains in an antique vase for burial at their cottage in the country. The story relates the trip of the old man, his son, a middle aged rock singer who lives a bohemian life in an old bus, and the son's young girl friend (Catti). Many comical mishaps and adventures befall them (and the urn) on the way to the cottage, where the story has a surprise ending. On a deeper level, the story is about the relationships between the three main characters and how they change during the journey.