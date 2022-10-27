1989

Gleaming the Cube

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 12th, 1989

Studio

20th Century Fox

The cult classic 80’s B-film where the slacker skateboarder gets off his butt and cases down criminals. A skateboarding boy named Brian played by Christian Slater has a pretty normal life until his brother dies. The cops think it’s a suicide yet he won’t believe it and follows some Vietnamese guys he thinks did it when he gets into a lot of trouble and has to ride his skateboard to save the day.

Cast

Steven BauerAl Lucero
Richard HerdEd Lawndale
Ed LauterMr. Kelly
Micole MercurioMrs. Kelly
Le TuanColonel Trac
Min LuongTina Trac

