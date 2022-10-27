Gleaming the Cube

The cult classic 80’s B-film where the slacker skateboarder gets off his butt and cases down criminals. A skateboarding boy named Brian played by Christian Slater has a pretty normal life until his brother dies. The cops think it’s a suicide yet he won’t believe it and follows some Vietnamese guys he thinks did it when he gets into a lot of trouble and has to ride his skateboard to save the day.
|Steven Bauer
|Al Lucero
|Richard Herd
|Ed Lawndale
|Ed Lauter
|Mr. Kelly
|Micole Mercurio
|Mrs. Kelly
|Le Tuan
|Colonel Trac
|Min Luong
|Tina Trac
