2016

Gleason

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 23rd, 2016

Studio

Not Available

At the age of 34, former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason was diagnosed with ALS and given a life expectancy of two to five years. Weeks later, Gleason found out his wife, Michel, was expecting their first child. A video journal that began as a gift for his unborn son expands to chronicle Steve’s determination to get his relationships in order, build a foundation to provide other ALS patients with purpose, and adapt to his declining physical condition—utilizing medical technologies that offer the means to live as fully as possible.

Cast

Rivers GleasonHimself
Michel GleasonHerself
Steve GleasonHimself

View Full Cast >

Images