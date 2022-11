Not Available

Country legend Glen Campbell performs many of his greatest hits live in front of an enthusiastic Dublin audience in this historic 1981 concert. The Grammy Award-winning artist kicks off the show with the classic "Rhinestone Cowboy," then treats Ireland to a true taste of country and blues with "Wichita Lineman," "Galveston," "Country Boy," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," a bluegrass instrumental with Carl Jackson and many other favorites.